Michael Hill Sees Strong Start and Expansion Plans

Michael Hill International Ltd. reports a promising start to FY25 with a 4.3% increase in group sales, driven by strong performances in Australia and Canada. The company is focusing on gross margin recovery and effective cash management, while expanding its store network with new design elements. As the Christmas season approaches, CEO Daniel Bracken expresses optimism about upcoming campaigns and the new Pendant Bar concept.

