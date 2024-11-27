Michael Hill Director Adjusts Stake Amid Tax Liabilities

Michael Hill International Ltd. (AU:MHJ) has released an update.

Michael Hill International Ltd. announced a change in the director’s stake as Daniel Spencer Bracken sold 42,918 fully paid ordinary shares to address upcoming tax liabilities related to his remuneration package. This move adjusts Bracken’s holdings to 2,826,119 shares, maintaining his significant investment in the company.

