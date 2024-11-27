News & Insights

Stocks

Michael Hill Director Adjusts Stake Amid Tax Liabilities

November 27, 2024 — 10:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Michael Hill International Ltd. (AU:MHJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Michael Hill International Ltd. announced a change in the director’s stake as Daniel Spencer Bracken sold 42,918 fully paid ordinary shares to address upcoming tax liabilities related to his remuneration package. This move adjusts Bracken’s holdings to 2,826,119 shares, maintaining his significant investment in the company.

For further insights into AU:MHJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.