Michael Harrington Is The Chief Financial Officer of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) And They Just Picked Up 20% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Harrington, the Chief Financial Officer of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) recently shelled out US$91k to buy stock, at US$30.43 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 20%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bryn Mawr Bank

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Harrington is the biggest insider purchase of Bryn Mawr Bank shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$30.47. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Bryn Mawr Bank insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Bryn Mawr Bank insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BMTC Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Does Bryn Mawr Bank Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Bryn Mawr Bank insiders own about US$9.6m worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bryn Mawr Bank Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Bryn Mawr Bank insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bryn Mawr Bank. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bryn Mawr Bank.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

