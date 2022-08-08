Michael Devlin Is The Independent Director of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) And They Just Sold 54% Of Their Shares

Some OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Michael Devlin, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$20.61 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 54% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OceanFirst Financial

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Devlin was the biggest sale of OceanFirst Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$20.87, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 54% of Michael Devlin's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.80k shares for US$348k. But insiders sold 96.88k shares worth US$2.1m. In total, OceanFirst Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:OCFC Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of OceanFirst Financial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. OceanFirst Financial insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 3.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OceanFirst Financial Insiders?

The stark truth for OceanFirst Financial is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, OceanFirst Financial makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for OceanFirst Financial and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.