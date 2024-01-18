Michael Burke named LVMH Fashion Group chairman and CEO

Adds further details

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Michael Burke has been appointed as the new chairman and chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group LVMH.PA, overseeing all of the group's fashion labels, the luxury goods giant said on Thursday.

The LVMH veteran - chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault's longest serving lieutenant - replaces long-time Fashion Group head Sidney Toledano, who was named advisor to Arnault and will exit the company's executive committee.

Burke was CEO of LVMH's biggest label Louis Vuitton until a year ago, and also worked at labels Fendi and Bulgari.

"I am a great believer in long-term vision," said Burke, noting he has worked with Arnault for 40 years.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

