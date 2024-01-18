Michael Burke appointed as new LVMH Fashion Group chairman and CEO

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Michael Burke has been appointed as the new chairman and chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group LVMH.PA, overseeing all of the group's fashion labels, said the luxury goods giant on Thursday.

Former Fashion Group head Sidney Toledano was named advisor to group chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault and will exit the company's executive committee.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Tassilo Hummel)

