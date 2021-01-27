Miami Uploads Bitcoin White Paper to Municipal Website
The city of Miami on Wednesday uploaded a copy of the Bitcoin white paper to its municipal website, joining a growing chorus of governments and companies now hosting bitcoin’s original blueprint.
- Mayor Francis Suarez emphasized his commitment to “turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation” in his tweet announcing the upload. He’s been pumping the U.S. city’s potential as a landing ground for California tech expats for weeks on social media.
- As such, Suarez’s decision may have less to do with pushing back against Craig Wright’s legal threats (the original catalyst for this white paper upload movement) than with currying favor with bitcoin maximalists.
- Miami is the “first municipal government to host Satoshi’s white paper,” Suarez asserted.
Read more: Miami Mayor ‘Exploring’ Ideas in Crypto Governance
Related Stories
- Colombia, Estonia Upload the Bitcoin White Paper to Their Governmental Websites
- A Reading of Satoshi’s Bitcoin White Paper
- Bitcoin Developers Weigh the Costs of Defying White Paper Copyright Claim
- What Is the Bitcoin White Paper?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.