Miami Uploads Bitcoin White Paper to Municipal Website

The city of Miami on Wednesday uploaded a copy of the Bitcoin white paper to its municipal website, joining a growing chorus of governments and companies now hosting bitcoin’s original blueprint.

Mayor Francis Suarez emphasized his commitment to “turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation” in his tweet announcing the upload. He’s been pumping the U.S. city’s potential as a landing ground for California tech expats for weeks on social media.

As such, Suarez’s decision may have less to do with pushing back against Craig Wright’s legal threats (the original catalyst for this white paper upload movement) than with currying favor with bitcoin maximalists.

Miami is the “first municipal government to host Satoshi’s white paper,” Suarez asserted.

