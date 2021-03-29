Cryptocurrencies

Miami Mayor Wants City to Become Bitcoin Mining Hub

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the city should become a “clean energy” bitcoin mining hub.

  • The mayor of Miami said in an interview with Laura Shin that part of bitcoin mining’s problem is its reputation as a “dirty activity” because “90% of it is done in countries that have dirty energy.”
  • Suarez said he would love for Miami to become a bitcoin mining hub to harness the city’s nuclear power capability, “a clean energy supply that’s essentially unlimited.”
  • Solar and hydrogen-powered technology could also enter this mix in the future, Suarez said.
  • He also cited national security reasons as a motivation because there is an unease about 90% of mining being done outside of the U.S.
  • Suarez had been asked by Shin how he reconciles his interest in bitcoin with the environmental impact of mining and fighting the effects of climate change on Miami.
  • The Miami mayor proposed in February that residents be able to pay for services in bitcoin and that city employees be given the option of getting paid in it.
  • The city’s commissioners voted to study the use of crypto before proceeding.

