Miami legal market grows again with Cooley launch

By Sara Merken

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley law firm Cooley on Wednesday became the latest U.S. law firm to open an office in Miami, citing an opportunity to work with technology and venture capital clients.

Corporate and mergers and acquisitions partner Derek Colla will relocate from Washington, D.C., to lead the new office. Four other lawyers, whom the firm did not name in its announcement, will also relocate from existing Cooley locations.

Cooley joins a growing crowd of major U.S. law firms that have set up shop in Miami, though new office activity has notably slowed this year.

Law firms including Kirkland & Ellis, King & Spalding, Winston & Strawn and Sidley Austin opened Miami outposts in 2022. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo kicked off 2023 by announcing a Miami office in January. London-founded law firm Osborne Clarke moved into the city in September.

The pandemic helped Miami build a new client base for large firms, as tech companies and formerly New York-based executives, bankers and fund managers moved into the state.

Colla in a statement said several of the firm's major technology and venture capital clients are based in Florida. Palo Alto-founded Cooley is known for its work for technology and life sciences companies and investors.

"Miami has quickly become a go-to destination for some of the best and brightest talent in the tech and venture capital community," Joe Conroy, the firm's chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Cooley will soon have a new CEO when partner Rachel Proffitt takes the helm in January.

Miami will be Cooley's 19th office globally, located at 350 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

(Reporting by Sara Merken)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.