Miami International Holdings, Inc Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Miami International Holdings, Inc (MIAX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $29.94 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $2.89 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Miami International Holdings, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $57.08 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $369.43 million from $323.90 million last year.

Miami International Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.94 Mln. vs. $2.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $369.43 Mln vs. $323.90 Mln last year.

