Is Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Miami International Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIAX's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MIAX has returned about 1.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 9.1% on average. As we can see, Miami International Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Wex (WEX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.8%.

For Wex, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Miami International Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 111 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.1% so far this year, so MIAX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Wex belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved -15% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Wex as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.