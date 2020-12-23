Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Lends Voiceover Chops to Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot

When opening Dapper Labs blockchain game NBA Top Shot for the first time, users will hear Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro guiding them through the onboarding process.

Herro is the first professional athlete to provide a voiceover for a crypto platform, helping fans get situated in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by using his own Top Shot moments as a teaching aid.

NBA Top Shot is the flagship product of Dapper’s new Flow blockchain. The site is based on video snapshots of NBA players’ memorable on-court antics, which are graded in various rarities of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). By September, the digital collectibles had raked in $2 million in sales; that number is surely higher by now.

“I’m part of the digital generation,” Herro said via email. “Having to collect, buy and sell great moments virtually gives fans more access to the game than ever before.”

The most valuable moment on the market is a LeBron James “Cosmic Dunk” selling for 6.7 ETH ($4,191).

The 2020–2021 NBA season returned on Tuesday night with a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.

Dapper Labs has looked to seize on renewed NBA interest with a variety of new packs in recent days.

