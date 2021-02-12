Miami Commissioners Reject Mayor’s Push to OK Crypto Use, Vote to Study It First: Report
Miami’s city commissioners tapped the brakes on Mayor Francis Suarez’s headlong rush to make the city a cryptocurrency haven, voting Thursday night to study the use of crypto before allowing residents to use it to pay for services or giving city workers the option to to get paid in it, according to a report in the Miami Herald.
- Suarez, who wanted commissioners to vote to approve the use of bitcoin immediately, portrayed the vote as a step in the right direction.
- Commissioners did vote to launch education campaigns in English, Spanish and Creole to inform people about crypto, and encourage the state legislature to pass laws that would clearly allow the city to invest public funds in cryptocurrency, the Herald said. Suarez has been advocating using the city’s treasury funds to invest in bitcoin.
See also: Miami Mayor Previews ‘Favorable’ Crypto Policy
Related Stories
- BlockFi Boosted Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Holdings by 11.9M Shares, Now Holds $1.7B GBTC
- Ex-CFTC Chair Christopher Giancarlo Stumps for Digital Dollar
- Former Bitcoin Developer Mike Hearn Steps Down From Enterprise Blockchain Firm R3
- First Mover: Bullish ($1 Million) Bitcoin Forecast as Year of Ox Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.