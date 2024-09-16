Mi Primer Bitcoin Promotes Two Staff Members to Leadership Roles

In the wake of Mi Primer Bitcoin’s three-year anniversary, the El Salvador-based organization announced that it has promoted two of its staff members — Reyna Chicas and Quentin Ehrenmann — to leadership positions.

Chicas, a native Salvadoran who has been with the organization for approximately two years, has quickly ascended through its ranks from teacher to Lead Teacher to a member of the Board of Directors to now the Director of Education. She has shined since the beginning of her time with Mi Primer Bitcoin (MPB), when the organization sent her to Bitcoin Lake in Guatemala for six months to teach in the community. During this past year, she’s been a point person for Mi Primer Bitcoin for its communications with El Salvador’s Ministry of Education.

Reyna Chicas speaks at Adoption Bitcoin El Salvador in 2023. Photo credit: Frank Corva

“As a Salvadoran who began this journey as a teacher, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of education to inspire growth and change,” said Chicas in MPB’s announcement.

“With this new opportunity as Director of Education, my commitment is stronger than ever to help create more stories of empowerment with MPB, to be a good example for my people, both in my country and beyond, and to show that with passion, effort, and dedication, we can build a better future,” she added.

Ehrenmann has also been a rising star since joining MPB in 2023 and was recently promoted to General Manager of the organization. For his first project for MPB, he moved to an underdeveloped island off the eastern coast of El Salvador and kickstarted an education-focused circular economy. After that, he moved to the mountains of Berlin, El Salvador to educate within the community there. He was then promoted to Director of Operations, where he helped further MPB’s Node Network of Independent Educators, which now includes teachers in 27 countries.

“From working on a special project on an island off El Salvador to joining the leadership team and contributing to the execution of our mission, my journey at Mi Primer Bitcoin has been incredibly rewarding,” said Quentin in MPB’s announcement. “I look forward to helping bring independent Bitcoin education to the next 100,000 students.”

For more on Mi Primer Bitcoin, read our Founders profile on the organization’s founder, John Dennehy.

