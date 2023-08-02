MI Homes (MHO) Price Target Increased by 21.43% to 95.37

The average one-year price target for MI Homes (NYSE:MHO) has been revised to 95.37 / share. This is an increase of 21.43% from the prior estimate of 78.54 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.71 to a high of 121.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.63% from the latest reported closing price of 100.00 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in MI Homes. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 10.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHO is 0.22%, an increase of 23.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 30,406K shares. The put/call ratio of MHO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Donald Smith holds 2,059K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 27.07% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,995K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 30.31% over the last quarter.
Franklin Resources holds 1,064K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing a decrease of 48.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 80.30% over the last quarter.
VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 893K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 839K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 26.00% over the last quarter.
MI Homes Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.
