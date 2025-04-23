M|I HOMES Earnings Results: $MHO Reports Quarterly Earnings

M|I HOMES ($MHO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $3.98 per share, missing estimates of $4.20 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $976,090,000, missing estimates of $1,132,125,665 by $-156,035,665.
M|I HOMES Insider Trading Activity
M|I HOMES insiders have traded $MHO stock on the open market 552 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 552 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILLIP G CREEK (Ex. Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 292 sales selling 98,091 shares for an estimated $15,372,559.
- ROBERT H SCHOTTENSTEIN (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 259 sales selling 79,588 shares for an estimated $12,555,442.
- SUSAN E KROHNE (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold 374 shares for an estimated $42,940
M|I HOMES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of M|I HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 462,170 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,445,501
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 394,418 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,437,873
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 330,435 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,931,333
- INVESCO LTD. removed 250,986 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,368,588
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 140,787 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,717,631
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 136,417 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,136,640
- UBS GROUP AG added 130,363 shares (+312.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,331,760
M|I HOMES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MHO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024
M|I HOMES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MHO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MHO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $151.0 on 03/06/2025
- Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $185.0 on 11/04/2024
