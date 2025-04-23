Stocks
MHO

M|I HOMES Earnings Results: $MHO Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 23, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

M|I HOMES ($MHO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $3.98 per share, missing estimates of $4.20 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $976,090,000, missing estimates of $1,132,125,665 by $-156,035,665.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MHO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

M|I HOMES Insider Trading Activity

M|I HOMES insiders have traded $MHO stock on the open market 552 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 552 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PHILLIP G CREEK (Ex. Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 292 sales selling 98,091 shares for an estimated $15,372,559.
  • ROBERT H SCHOTTENSTEIN (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 259 sales selling 79,588 shares for an estimated $12,555,442.
  • SUSAN E KROHNE (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold 374 shares for an estimated $42,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

M|I HOMES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of M|I HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

M|I HOMES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MHO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for M|I HOMES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MHO forecast page.

M|I HOMES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MHO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MHO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $151.0 on 03/06/2025
  • Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $185.0 on 11/04/2024

