M|I HOMES Earnings Preview: Recent $MHO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

M|I HOMES ($MHO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,126,411,590 and earnings of $4.48 per share.

M|I HOMES Insider Trading Activity

M|I HOMES insiders have traded $MHO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT H SCHOTTENSTEIN (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,459 shares for an estimated $2,136,943 .

. PHILLIP G CREEK (Ex. Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,858 shares for an estimated $1,489,387 .

. SUSAN E KROHNE (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold 374 shares for an estimated $42,940

M|I HOMES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of M|I HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

M|I HOMES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MHO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

M|I HOMES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MHO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MHO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $151.0 on 03/06/2025

