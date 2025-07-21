M|I HOMES Earnings Preview: Recent $MHO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

M|I HOMES ($MHO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,126,411,590 and earnings of $4.48 per share.
M|I HOMES Insider Trading Activity
M|I HOMES insiders have traded $MHO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT H SCHOTTENSTEIN (Chairman, CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,459 shares for an estimated $2,136,943.
- PHILLIP G CREEK (Ex. Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,858 shares for an estimated $1,489,387.
- SUSAN E KROHNE (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold 374 shares for an estimated $42,940
M|I HOMES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of M|I HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 644,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,629,429
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 272,067 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,064,610
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 261,381 shares (+109.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,844,482
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 187,465 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,404,753
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 156,387 shares (+207.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,856,267
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 137,533 shares (+492.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,703,517
- STATE STREET CORP removed 129,765 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,816,567
M|I HOMES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MHO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
M|I HOMES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MHO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MHO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 04/29/2025
- Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $151.0 on 03/06/2025
