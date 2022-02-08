MHVYF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Inds Ltd (Symbol: MHVYF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.18, changing hands as high as $28.00 per share. Mitsubishi Heavy Inds Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHVYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHVYF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.0395 per share, with $33.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.