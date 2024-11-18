News & Insights

Stocks

MHRA approves Travere’s sparsentan to treat adults with primary IgAN

November 18, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)’ medicine sparsentan, or Filspari, to treat primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy. IgA neuropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, is a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A builds up in your kidneys. Sparsentan was approved under the International Recognition Procedure, following route B. The active ingredient in Filspari, sparsentan, works by blocking the receptors for two hormones called endothelin and angiotensin. Endothelin and angiotensin play a role in regulating processes in the kidney such as inflammation that lead to progression of kidney damage. By blocking these receptors, Filspari lowers the amount of protein that leaks into the urine, and thereby helps to slow down progression of the disease

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TVTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TVTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.