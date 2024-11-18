MHRA approves Travere’s sparsentan to treat adults with primary IgAN

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)’ medicine sparsentan, or Filspari, to treat primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy. IgA neuropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, is a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A builds up in your kidneys. Sparsentan was approved under the International Recognition Procedure, following route B. The active ingredient in Filspari, sparsentan, works by blocking the receptors for two hormones called endothelin and angiotensin. Endothelin and angiotensin play a role in regulating processes in the kidney such as inflammation that lead to progression of kidney damage. By blocking these receptors, Filspari lowers the amount of protein that leaks into the urine, and thereby helps to slow down progression of the disease

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TVTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.