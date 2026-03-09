MHO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.18, changing hands as low as $129.89 per share. M/I Homes Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHO's low point in its 52 week range is $100.22 per share, with $158.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.01.

