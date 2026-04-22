MHO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $133.55, changing hands as high as $138.42 per share. M/I Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHO's low point in its 52 week range is $102.44 per share, with $158.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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