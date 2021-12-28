MHO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.50, changing hands as high as $62.32 per share. M/I Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHO's low point in its 52 week range is $42.22 per share, with $74.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.10.

