MHK to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK is scheduled to report results for the third quarter of 2024 on Oct. 24, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose 8.7% year over year. Net sales missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and decreased 5.1% from the year-ago level.



MHK’s earnings surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of MHK

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mohawk’s earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $2.89 over the past 60 days, indicating 6.3% growth from the prior-year level.

The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $2.7 billion, indicating a 2.5% decrease from the year-earlier level.

Factors That May Influence Mohawk’s Quarterly Results

Mohawk’s top line is expected to have declined year over year due to the ongoing residential market softness due to elevated mortgage rates and other macroeconomic challenges. Furthermore, weaknesses in the remodeling projects are likely to have negatively impacted the growth trend to some extent. The company’s commercial channel and the innovative product offering approach, which have been faring well, are expected to be have been overshadowed by the aforementioned headwinds.



Our model expects third-quarter net sales in the Global Ceramic, Flooring North America and Flooring Rest of World segments to decline 2.2%, 2.8% and 3%, respectively, to $1.07 billion, $935.3 million and $691.2 million year over year.

Meanwhile, the bottom line of MHK is expected to have gained year over year, driven by the effective implementation of its productivity initiatives and restructuring actions paired with lower energy and material costs. Even though the market pressure on pricing, mix and foreign exchange are headwinds, Mohawk’s efforts toward cost containment and realizing benefits through restructuring actions are likely to have more than offset the same.



The company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.80-$2.90 (excluding restructuring and other charges), indicating growth from the year-ago figure of $2.72.



We expect the adjusted gross margin to expand year over year by 60 basis points (bps) to 27.2%. The adjusted operating margin is also expected to increase to 8.9% from 8.4% reported a year ago. Our model predicts the adjusted cost of goods sold to decline 3.4% year over year to $1.96 billion.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mohawk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: MHK has an Earnings ESP of +0.93%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are a few other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



NCLH’s earnings for the third quarter are expected to increase 23.7% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 5.7%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MAR’s earnings for the third quarter of 2024 are expected to increase 9.5%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 16.9%.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



LVS’ earnings for the third quarter are expected to increase 1.8% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, the average surprise being 2.1%.

