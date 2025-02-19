$MHH Earnings Results: $MHH Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MHH ($MHH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $50,750,000, missing estimates of $52,480,610 by $-1,730,610.
$MHH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $MHH stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA removed 149,973 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,234,597
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 46,290 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $689,721
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 30,038 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $447,566
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 23,696 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $353,070
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 21,520 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,648
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 20,797 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,875
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 17,921 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,022
