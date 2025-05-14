$MHH Earnings Preview: Recent $MHH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MHH ($MHH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $48,205,280 and earnings of $0.10 per share.
$MHH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $MHH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA added 86,290 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $881,020
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 54,766 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $559,160
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 23,696 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $353,070
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 20,987 shares (+69.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,277
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 14,958 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,874
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 12,851 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,208
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,644 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,595
