MGY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.45, changing hands as high as $11.54 per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.265 per share, with $14.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.46.

