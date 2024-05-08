MGY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/10/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/10/24, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 6/3/24. As a percentage of MGY's recent stock price of $25.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.915 per share, with $27.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.42.

In Wednesday trading, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

