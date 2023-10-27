MGY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.81, changing hands as low as $21.70 per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.72 per share, with $27.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.91.

