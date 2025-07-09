$MGX stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGX stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,474,880 of trading volume.

$MGX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MGX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MGX stock page ):

$MGX insiders have traded $MGX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN C. THOMAS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,785 shares for an estimated $18,873

JIAN IRISH (See Remarks) sold 6,390 shares for an estimated $11,182

SARAH B. NOONBERG (Chief Medical Officer) sold 5,239 shares for an estimated $9,168

PAMELA WAPNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,384 shares for an estimated $6,147 .

. MATTHEW WEIN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,129 shares for an estimated $2,091.

$MGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $MGX stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

$MGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $16.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 04/03/2025

