$MGX stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGX stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,474,880 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MGX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MGX stock page):
$MGX Insider Trading Activity
$MGX insiders have traded $MGX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN C. THOMAS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,785 shares for an estimated $18,873
- JIAN IRISH (See Remarks) sold 6,390 shares for an estimated $11,182
- SARAH B. NOONBERG (Chief Medical Officer) sold 5,239 shares for an estimated $9,168
- PAMELA WAPNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,384 shares for an estimated $6,147.
- MATTHEW WEIN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,129 shares for an estimated $2,091.
$MGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $MGX stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. removed 627,069 shares (-80.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $852,813
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 582,033 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $791,564
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 188,798 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,765
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 170,699 shares (+1184.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,150
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 149,698 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,589
- STATE STREET CORP added 137,023 shares (+31.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,351
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 134,978 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,570
$MGX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
$MGX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/15/2025
- Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $16.0 on 05/14/2025
- Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 04/03/2025
