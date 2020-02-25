MGV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.45, changing hands as low as $81.68 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGV's low point in its 52 week range is $75.724 per share, with $88.368 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.75.

