$MGTX stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MGTX stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,727,636 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MGTX:
$MGTX Insider Trading Activity
$MGTX insiders have traded $MGTX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDRIA FORBES (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $305,342.
- RICHARD GIROUX (CFO & COO) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $150,960
$MGTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $MGTX stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,535,124 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,348,905
- PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 509,733 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,104,273
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 450,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,743,496
- GARDEN STATE INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES LLC removed 392,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,389,716
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 308,759 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,880,342
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 284,774 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,734,273
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 194,521 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,184,632
