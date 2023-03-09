M&G's FY assets under management drop by 28 bln pounds on weak investor sentiment

Adds more details, background

March 9 (Reuters) - British insurer and asset manager M&G Plc MNG.L reported a 28 billion pounds ($33.20 billion) drop in full-year assets under management on Thursday, as aglobal marketrout last year curbed investor appetite for riskier assets.

The company, which was linked in media recently to a potential takeover bid by Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX, announced a total dividend of 19.6 pence per share for 2022.

Insurers and asset managers faced hits to their investment income and assets under management as a result of market shocks last year, while high inflation prompted customers to curb savings and investments.

M&G's assets under management and administration dropped to 342 billion pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a company-compiled consensus of 340 billion pounds. Net client inflows stood at 300 million pounds.

The company reported a 26.6% fall in full-year total adjusted operating profit to 529 million pounds, beating the company-compiled analyst consensus of 477 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8434 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

