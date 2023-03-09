M&G's FY assets under management drop by 28 bln pounds

March 9 (Reuters) - British insurer and asset manager M&G Plc MNG.L reported a 28 billion pounds ($33.20 billion) drop in full-year assets under management on Thursday, as aglobal marketrout last year reduced investor appetite for riskier assets.

The company saw its assets under management and administration drop to 342 billion pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, from 370 billion pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.8434 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.