MGRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.83, changing hands as high as $94.59 per share. McGrath RentCorp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGRC's low point in its 52 week range is $73.49 per share, with $111.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.29.

