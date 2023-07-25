MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A Discloses $371.03K Position in Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Fintel reports that MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,775.36K shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RKT) valued at $371.03K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 4,674.73K shares, an increase of 2.15%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reckitt Benckiser Group is 7,354.20. The forecasts range from a low of 6,312.50 to a high of $8,820.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of 5,896.00.

The projected annual revenue for Reckitt Benckiser Group is 15,392MM, an increase of 6.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reckitt Benckiser Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.71%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 124,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,451K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,440K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 13.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,491K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 2.41% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 4,483K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,833K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 11.66% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 3,727K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Maintains 3.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

