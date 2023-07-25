MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A Discloses $232.08K Position in Assa Abloy AB (STO:ASSAB)

Fintel reports that MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,458.64K shares of Assa Abloy AB (STO:ASSAB) valued at $232.08K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 9,851.80K shares, an increase of 6.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assa Abloy AB. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASSAB is 0.38%, a decrease of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 154,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,838K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,110K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASSAB by 7.37% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 12,346K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 8,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,629K shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASSAB by 16.81% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,747K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASSAB by 3.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,459K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,988K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASSAB by 10.13% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.