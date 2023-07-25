MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A Discloses $154.94K Position in GEA Group (FWB:G1A)

Fintel reports that MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,689.29K shares of GEA Group AG (FWB:G1A) valued at $154.94K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 3,589.03K shares, an increase of 2.79%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.00% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GEA Group is 44.93. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from its latest reported closing price of 37.76.

The projected annual revenue for GEA Group is 5,468MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in GEA Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G1A is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 31,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 4,524K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,990K shares, representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G1A by 13.78% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,333K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,163K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G1A by 4.83% over the last quarter.

PGRNX - Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund Investor Class holds 1,390K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G1A by 9.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,256K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G1A by 4.68% over the last quarter.

GEA Group Maintains 2.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

