MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A Discloses $145.65K Position in Kering (EPA:KER)

Fintel reports that MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 273.42K shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) valued at $145.65K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 257.56K shares, an increase of 6.16%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.69% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kering is 637.46. The forecasts range from a low of 502.98 to a high of $808.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.69% from its latest reported closing price of 532.60.

The projected annual revenue for Kering is 21,917MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KER is 0.66%, an increase of 4.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 16,849K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,161K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KER by 6.69% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,002K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 949K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 1.44% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 626K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares, representing a decrease of 125.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KER by 47.08% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 613K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Kering Maintains 2.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

