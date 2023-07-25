MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A Discloses $144.26K Position in Nitto Denko (TYO:6988)

Fintel reports that MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,024.10K shares of Nitto Denko Corp (TYO:6988) valued at $144.26K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 1,906.70K shares, an increase of 6.16%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.81% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nitto Denko is 9,850.65. The forecasts range from a low of 7,575.00 to a high of $12,180.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.81% from its latest reported closing price of 10,135.00.

The projected annual revenue for Nitto Denko is 964,003MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 725.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nitto Denko. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6988 is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 17,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,934K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6988 by 0.04% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,906K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6988 by 16.50% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,141K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,125K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6988 by 5.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 758K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6988 by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Nitto Denko Maintains 2.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

