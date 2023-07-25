MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A Discloses $133.99K Position in Symrise (FWB:SY1)

Fintel reports that MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,253.79K shares of Symrise AG (FWB:SY1) valued at $133.99K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 1,181.04K shares, an increase of 6.16%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.47% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symrise is 112.48. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from its latest reported closing price of 96.58.

The projected annual revenue for Symrise is 4,919MM, an increase of 6.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SY1 is 0.33%, a decrease of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 24,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,488K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 2.85% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,898K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 12.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,717K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 13.52% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,685K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 11.40% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,315K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Symrise Maintains 1.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

