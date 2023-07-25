MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A Discloses $105.58K Position in GPO FIN BANORTE (MEX:GFNORTEO)

Fintel reports that MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,171.21K shares of GPO FIN BANORTE (MEX:GFNORTEO) valued at $105.58K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 12,406.98K shares, an increase of 6.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in GPO FIN BANORTE. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFNORTEO is 0.90%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 503,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,846K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,140K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFNORTEO by 7.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,104K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFNORTEO by 4.50% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 28,336K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,953K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFNORTEO by 10.36% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 23,841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,534K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFNORTEO by 7.80% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 21,343K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,109K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFNORTEO by 1.77% over the last quarter.

