M&GPrudential plans $1 bln City of London development

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

M&GPrudential, part of insurer Prudential, said on Monday it would invest 875 million pounds ($1.08 billion) in a prime City of London office development.

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - M&GPrudential, part of insurer Prudential PRU.L, said on Monday it would invest 875 million pounds ($1.08 billion) in a prime City of London office development.

M&GPrudential, soon to be demerged into a separate company as part of a break-up of Prudential, said it had bought 40 Leadenhall from AIMCO and Nuveen Real Estate and planned to develop a new 905,000 square foot office complex.

The site has permission for the development of two towers, providing 14 and 34 storeys of predominantly office space, M&G Prudential said in a statement, with carbon emissions 30% below current regulations.

"London's commercial property market currently offers good value relative to other capital cities such as Paris and Tokyo, partly due to Brexit-related uncertainty," said Tony Brown, Global Head of M&G Real Estate.

"As there are a limited number of developments underway in London, we expect high-quality office space like this with an emphasis on green credentials and employee well-being to be in demand from occupiers when the scheme is completed in four years."

($1 = 0.8125 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More