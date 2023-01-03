MGPI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.40, changing hands as low as $102.12 per share. MGP Ingredients Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGPI's low point in its 52 week range is $73.02 per share, with $125.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.82.

