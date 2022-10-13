MGPI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.47, changing hands as low as $94.22 per share. MGP Ingredients Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGPI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.60 per share, with $117.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.99.

