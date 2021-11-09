MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGPI) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.12 per share on 3rd of December. This means the annual payment will be 0.7% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

MGP Ingredients' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, MGP Ingredients' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:MGPI Historic Dividend November 9th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.05 to US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 25% over that duration. MGP Ingredients has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see MGP Ingredients has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for MGP Ingredients' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We'd also point out that MGP Ingredients has issued stock equal to 30% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like MGP Ingredients' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think MGP Ingredients might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for MGP Ingredients that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



