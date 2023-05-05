MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

MGP Ingredients said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $101.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.73%, the lowest has been 0.34%, and the highest has been 1.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGP Ingredients. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPI is 0.25%, a decrease of 18.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.60% to 17,328K shares. The put/call ratio of MGPI is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGP Ingredients is 129.39. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.39% from its latest reported closing price of 101.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MGP Ingredients is 839MM, an increase of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,141K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 794K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 752K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 659K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 477K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing a decrease of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 16.72% over the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.