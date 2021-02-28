MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$71.60

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. MGP Ingredients reported US$396m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.37 beat expectations, being 4.8% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:MGPI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, MGP Ingredients' three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$398.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 13% to US$2.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$414.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.38 in 2021. While revenue forecasts have been revised downwards, the analysts look to have become more optimistic on the company's cost base, given the nice increase in to the earnings per share numbers.

The average price target increased 13% to US$71.60, with the analysts signalling that the improved earnings outlook is more important to the company's valuation than its revenue. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic MGP Ingredients analyst has a price target of US$75.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$65.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MGP Ingredients' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 4.3% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that MGP Ingredients is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around MGP Ingredients' earnings potential next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for MGP Ingredients going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that MGP Ingredients is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

