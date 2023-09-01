MGP Ingredients (FRA:M1I) Price Target Increased by 8.67% to 125.80

The average one-year price target for MGP Ingredients (FRA:M1I) has been revised to 125.80 / share. This is an increase of 8.67% from the prior estimate of 115.76 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 118.08 to a high of 141.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from the latest reported closing price of 109.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGP Ingredients. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M1I is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 17,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,079K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1I by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 987K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1I by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 792K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1I by 4.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1I by 17.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 426K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 20.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1I by 31.85% over the last quarter.

