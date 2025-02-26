MGP INGREDIENTS Earnings Results: $MGPI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MGP INGREDIENTS ($MGPI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.57 per share, beating estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $180,800,000, beating estimates of $180,428,136 by $371,864.

MGP INGREDIENTS Insider Trading Activity

MGP INGREDIENTS insiders have traded $MGPI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN SEABERG has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 68,799 shares for an estimated $3,192,370 .

. LORI L.S. MINGUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,150 shares for an estimated $333,513.

MGP INGREDIENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of MGP INGREDIENTS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

