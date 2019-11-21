MGP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.93, changing hands as low as $30.27 per share. MGM Growth Properties LLC shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.50 per share, with $33.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.84.

